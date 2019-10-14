5 arrested after burglary at Crisp Co. mini storage facility

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Five people have been arrested after a Turton Mini Storage unit was burglarized on Oct. 2 in Crisp County.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Joseph Allen Williams, 20, of Cordele, Bruce Carmichael, 57, of Cordele, April Peacock, 38, of Cordele, Cassandra Sapp, 45, of Rochelle, and Cody Hitson, 34 of Cordele, have all been arrested in connection to the incident.
On Oct. 2, deputies responded to a burglary at the storage facility, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Deputies reported that the victim told them shoes, DVDs, games, cooking appliances, dishes and clothing valued at $104,290 was missing from the unit.
As officials investigated the burglary, CCSO said Williams was arrested for burglary on Oct. 4.
Later, officials received an address where the stolen property was taken to, the press release stated.
On Oct. 11, deputies executed a search warrant at a Cordele residence and officials said items from the storage unit burglary were discovered, as well as items from two other burglaries reported to the Cordele Police Department. At the time of the search, CCSO said Carmichael and Peacock were both arrested for theft by receiving stolen property.
The next day, deputies spotted the vehicle involved and tracked down the driver, Sapp, and she was arrested for burglary, according to the press release.
Finally, on Oct. 14, the Cordele Police Department arrested Hitson for burglary, CCSO reported.
