Albany Police investigate shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday morning, the Albany Police Department (APD) reported that a 21-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the 1300 block of East Residence Avenue about 9:00 Sunday night, when she was grazed by a bullet.
She made her way to the intersection of Clark Avenue and Carroll Street, and got help from a person in the area, and was then transported to the hospital by EMS.
APD reported: "The victim stated she was in the 1300 block of East Residence Avenue, when a vehicle came by, shooting at some other people standing in a grassy area near where she was located. Two bullets struck the vehicle she was sitting in, one grazed her head. Several vehicles and the door of [a house on] East Residence Ave. were struck.
Four people were inside, but no one was injured. Police do not believe the woman was the target of the shooting.
This incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information that helps police solve this case, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.
