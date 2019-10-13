Thomasville Bulldogs honored 1974 state championship team

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville honored a special group of Bulldogs during their halftime on Friday night.
Celebrating the 1974 state and national championship team.
This is the 45th anniversary of their historic run.
The Bulldogs went 12-1 in 1974, also capturing a region title victory.
The Head Coach of that team, Jim Hughes said he couldn’t have asked to coach a better group of guys.
“They were a remarkable group as players. They were the essence of what a team should be in terms of unselfishness and togetherness," said Hughes.
Mike Gammons, who played on the 1972 - 1974 always enjoys coming back for this moment.
And hopes his knowledge can help the next group of bulldogs.
“Well we get excited because we get to come back and the coach wants us to talk to them. Old school players talking to the new school players. And the thing I try to tell them is it’s still football. It’s still a game, go out there and have fun, but a lot of it is attitude. See, we come out expecting to win and that’s what we try to instill in the young players. You don’t just go out to participate, you go out expecting to win. It’s whole different mentality.”
Thomasville plays at Fitzgerald Friday the 18th.
