1 killed in Albany crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and more our injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Albany Saturday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said a vehicle crossed the median on Oakridge Drive and hit a motorcycle head-on.
Three vehicles were involved and multiple injuries were also reported, police told WALB.
APD has not released any names of the people involved at this time.
Dougherty County E-911 Dispatch said it happened in the 100 block of East Oakridge Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Traffic investigators are on the scene to investigate the accident.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
