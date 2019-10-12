Suspect arrested for armed robbery at jewelry store at Tanger Outlets

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - An armed robbery suspect has been arrested for a September incident at Tanger Outlets.
Pooler police, US Marshals, the FBI, and Savannah police worked together to arrest Octavious Harris on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Police say Harris showed a gun and stole jewelry from the Zale’s store in the Tanger Outlets on Sept. 8.
His bond has been denied. He is charged with armed robbery.
Police say Harris was recently released from prison in June. He was serving a sentence for two armed robberies in 2004 in Savannah. Police say Harris has been identified as a member of the East Gangster Bloods.
