People lined the streets for Albany State University’s 2019 Homecoming Parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people got a taste of the warm conditions at Albany State University’s Homecoming Parade Saturday.
The event started at 9 a.m. in downtown Albany.
City officials, alumni, area schools and several marching bands filled Pine Avenue with smiling faces, laughter and cheer as the parade filled the streets with music.
Mayor Dorothy Hubbard also participated in the festivities.
One family said they’ve attended the homecoming parade for decades.
“I have always been an Albany State fan. We have been coming out for years and enjoying everything. I have my two daughters and two grandkids, so we make it an annual thing to come out," Albany State fan Timothy Anderson told us.
Timothy participated with one of his two daughters and grandchildren.
“We have been coming here ever since I was like 3 or 4 years old and we always bring the family out,” Rolonda Anderson, Timothy’s daughter, said.
The Anderson family shared that their experience is a little different because Mrs. Anderson wasn’t with them this year. Timothy said she passed away last year, however, they said her spirit was definitely there with them Saturday.
Albany fans told us that this homecoming parade was one for the books and they are already looking forward to next year.
