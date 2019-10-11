Week 8: Friday night football scores and schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another week of staying in the GISA, as this week’s Game of the Week will feature Brookwood versus Southland. The Warriors and Raiders kick off region play this Friday, both looking for a chance to start with a leg up in the region as the Warriors travel out to Raider country in hopes of slowing down their high-powered offense.
John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Brookwood @ Southland
- Trinity Christian Academy @ Colquitt County
- Miller Grove @ Tift County Starts
- Northside Warner Robins @ Coffee
- Houston County @ Valdosta
- Bainbridge @ Veterans
- Worth County @ Thomas County Central
- Columbus @ Americus-Sumter
- Cairo @ Carver
- Northside (Columbus) @ Dougherty
- Fitzgerald @ Berrien
- Brooks County @ Thomasville
- Miller County @ Baconton
- Calhoun County @ Mitchell County
- Stewart County @ Pelham
- Randolph-Clay @ Chattahoochee County
- FINAL SCORE: Westover 27, Shaw 6 (Thursday game)
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Loganville
- FINAL SCORE: Southwest Georgia 52, Westwood 14 (Thursday game)
- Piedmont @ Terrell Academy
- Valwood @ Creekside
- Central Fellowship Christian Academy @ Sherwood
- Solid Rock Academy @ Crisp Academy
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.