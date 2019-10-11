Veteran’s family plans event to raise awareness for veteran suicide

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia family will host an event Saturday to raise awareness for veteran suicide.
Jonathan Miley's family said that the Army veteran took his own life back in 2017.
His family has taken on a mission to spread as much awareness of this issue as possible.
According to the 2019 Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, an average of around 17 veterans committed suicide every day in 2017.
Miley’s family will raise awareness of that fact with an off-road event Oct. 12 in Ray City.
WALB spoke with Jonathan’s mother, Laura Busbin on “The Breakdown” last week.
Busbin said that she and her family want people in South Georgia to try to understand what veterans go through.
“That is part of what we’re doing is trying to bring awareness to this area that there are programs out there that have peer support groups for not only survivors but for veterans who are going through this as well,” Busbin said.
The second annual Jon’s Mission for 22 is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Possum Creek Off Road Park.
Anyone is welcome.
If you don't have an off-road vehicle, Busbin said that they will find one for you.
The money raised will support three non-profits that support this cause.
To read more about Jon’s Mission for 22, click here.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.