Verdict reached in 2018 delivery driver’s death murder trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict in a murder trial for the 2018 death of a delivery driver has been reached.
Dontavious Wingfield was found guilty on:
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Wingfield was found not guilty of malice murder.
He was originally indicted on seven counts, but the possession of less than one ounce of marijuana charge was dropped on Thursday.
Sentencing will be at a later date.
This is a developing story and we will update as we get more information.
