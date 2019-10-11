Verdict reached in 2018 delivery driver’s death murder trial

Dontavious Wingfield in court on October 9, 2019. (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | October 11, 2019 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 3:15 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict in a murder trial for the 2018 death of a delivery driver has been reached.

Dontavious Wingfield was found guilty on:

  • Felony murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Wingfield was found not guilty of malice murder.

He was originally indicted on seven counts, but the possession of less than one ounce of marijuana charge was dropped on Thursday.

Wingfield is convicted of killing Cha’valier Paul in July of 2018 while he was delivering glass to a business on Mercedes Avenue.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

This is a developing story and we will update as we get more information.

