Valdosta buys new gear to protect firefighters

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Firefighters in Valdosta will soon get more gear to better protect their health.
At a meeting, the Valdosta City Council unanimously approved the $50,000 budget request.
They plan to use it to buy about 30 sets of fire gear to be used on calls.
Valdosta Fire Chief said this is the beginning of them getting a second set of gear for each firefighter.
He shared that it’s a part of their cancer prevention program because there’s not always time to clean the gear in between fires.
“There’s times that they get to another fire and put the gear back on before it’s been properly cleaned which exposes them to carcinogens. Our goal is to, not only properly clean the gear, but have another set for them to put on while that gear is being clean," said Chief Brian Boutwell.
Chief Boutwell mentioned that this is a great achievement for the department.
It allows them to further protect the firefighters so they can then protect the public.
He shared that the fabric for the new gear is lighter, fast-drying, and more protective.
They expect to get the new gear in the upcoming months.
