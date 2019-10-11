Suspects in custody after armed robbery in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -Two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery that happened near the 500 block of Oakland Avenue around 5:30 Friday morning.
The Cordele Police Department said Gearius Hestle, 23, was approached at his vehicle by two suspects with weapons.
The suspects went through the Hestle’s pockets and took several items then left in a vehicle, according to police.
Police said Hestle followed the suspects in his car which stopped in the area of 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
The victim reported to police that the suspects got out of the car and at least one of them shot at the victim’s vehicle.
No one was injured during the incident.
Warrants are still pending on the suspects.
Police said additional arrests are expected to be made.
