New Coke facility planned for Tifton; 200 jobs expected

“We are thrilled about our plans to build a new facility in Tifton as it will allow us to optimize our distribution network and better serve our customers for decades to come,” said John Sherman, president and CEO of Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. “This decision is part of our company’s broader strategy to invest in our expanded footprint – which has more than tripled since 2014 -- to benefit our associates, our customers, and our communities.”