A little warmer & slight rain chances for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Friday! It finally felt like fall this morning with lows in the 50s to near 60°. After a cooler start, we’ll warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with plenty of sun. Slightly warmer and low rain chances return for the weekend.
Saturday should remain dry for most of the region with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will stall across the region for the second half of the weekend. That will introduce slight rain chances for Sunday as highs once again top out in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Higher rain chances finally make a return to the area by early next week. A stronger cold front swings through South Georgia on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, scattered rainfall looks likely on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Behind the front, the coolest air of the season so far should arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday. Lows will tumble into the mid 50s and highs will top out in upper 70s on Thursday.
