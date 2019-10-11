Game of the Week: Brookwood @ Southland

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - For this week’s game of the week, we stick with the GISA.
As Southland welcomes Brookwood into Harvey Simpson Stadium.
And although most of the games have gone to the Raiders, the Warriors are looking for payback.
Southland and Brookwood are coming into tonight's game, looking to bounce back from last week as they open region play.
Both fighting to gain control of this classic rivalry and get a leg up in their region.
And that’s why they’re our Game of the Week.
In their 25 match-ups, Southland holds the record.
Coach against coach, Shane Boggs has one win over Rod Murray.
However, this will be a big road test for the Warriors.
Murray told us this could be a very evenly matched game, so they’re expecting to battle it out through four quarters.
“You gotta play good football in this region every week. Is it a measuring thing, I think if you go out and look at our region and follow it through the years it’s very good football," said Southland Head Coach, Roy Murray. “So, the thing is everyone is fighting to get that first region win. And for us, we hope the same this that Brookwood does, that we hope that it takes place at our field.”
“We hope to see 11 guys competing as if this play is going to make the difference," said Shane Boggs, Brookwood Head Coach. "Anytime we play you just never know which play is going to make the difference. So, you know we’re trying to get to 1-0 in the region just as Southland is.”
Both teams are looking to get their first region win Friday night, giving them early control of their region.
