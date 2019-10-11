First responders report to Albany collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency personnel are at the scene of a collision at the intersection of Oakridge Blvd. and Newton Road, on the south side of Albany. It happened about 7:40 Friday morning.
Officials say that a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle are involved. One person has been taken to the main hospital by EMS.
Both lanes at Habersham Road and Oakridge are blocked at the moment.
It’s best to avoid this area for now, and take an alternate route.
We’ll have more information from authorities as soon as possible.
