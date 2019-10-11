Crisp Co. student recognized for saving toddler

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County eighth-grader is being recognized for saving the life of her 2-year-old niece after the toddler almost drowned in their pool.
Skylar Smith is a student at Crisp County Middle School and said getting the Star Award from the Crisp County Sheriff’s office was all the recognition she needed for her heroic act.
“When I found her underwater, I thought to just pull her straight up and take her to do CPR. It feels good because I feel like, I actually saved my niece from [the] life she could’ve not had. They have been coming up to me saying I am a hero and that it’s good that I saved her life,” Skylar told WALB.
Skylar said she wants to go to college to be a nurse so she can continue to save even more lives.
