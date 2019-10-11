Coffee Co. law enforcement needs help finding missing man

BROXTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Broxton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
George Campbell, 64, was last seen at his home in Broxton on Sept. 29.
The sheriff’s office said Campbell’s family is concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227, Coffee County E911 at (912) 384-7675, Broxton Police Department at (912) 359-3813 or your local law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.