Coffee Co. law enforcement needs help finding missing man

Coffee Co. law enforcement needs help finding missing man
George Campbell, 64, was last seen at his Broxton home on Sept. 29. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team | October 11, 2019 at 10:29 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 10:29 AM

BROXTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Broxton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

George Campbell, 64, was last seen at his home in Broxton on Sept. 29.

The sheriff’s office said Campbell’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227, Coffee County E911 at (912) 384-7675, Broxton Police Department at (912) 359-3813 or your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.