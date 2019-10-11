ASU students, alumni join for Homecoming convocation and pep rally

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) students and alumni joined together for the school’s annual Homecoming convocation and pep rally Friday morning.
The band, dancers and cheerleaders led the crowd in some fan-favorite cheers and dances.
Regina Bradley, a 2006 ASU graduate, scholar and author, gave the keynote address.
Bradley is now an assistant professor at Kennesaw State University.
Her research focuses on post-Civil Rights African American literature, hip hop culture, race and the contemporary U.S. South.
Bradley said she hopes to inspire everyone to forward the long-carried legacy of ASU.
“To be able to speak back to the institution that raised me, that is an honor,” Bradley said. “I really hope that I say something that will inspire the future leaders that are coming out of ASU to go out and be dope.”
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard joined a few other leaders to welcome alumni home to the Good Life City as well.
