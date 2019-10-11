APD issues alert on missing teen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department issued a police report Friday regarding a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen by her family since Oct. 3.
Destiny Ann Harrelson was last seen in Albany near Deerfield-Windsor School.
She has green hair and was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and light-colored blue jeans with rips on the legs.
Police said her family is very concerned about her.
Anyone with information on Harrelson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department (229) 431-2100 or Harrelson’s family members at (229) 288-6529 or (229) 364-1823.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.