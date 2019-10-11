APD charges driver in fatal wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has released the details of a fatal wreck that happened Thursday, at the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Madison Street, just after 4 p.m.
A 2007 Honda Civic was traveling east on West Oglethorpe Boulevard, approaching the intersection with South Madison Street. The traffic signal turned green for vehicles on South Madison Street.
A 2015 Dodge Caravan, driven by Roy Edward Bolin, 40, hit a 2018 Honda Accord in the rear and continued traveling west.
The Honda Civic stopped for the red traffic signal, according to APD.
Rushie Bridges, 92, of Albany, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and began traveling south and was hit by Brolin’s Caravan as it ran the red traffic signal.
Bolin spun counter-clockwise and hit the Honda Civic.
Bronner had complaints of injuries and was taken by EMS for treatment.
Bolin was charged in the incident and taken to the Dougherty County Jail, according to APD. He was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, DUI-less safe, hit and run, reckless driving, red light violation, following too closely and open container.
