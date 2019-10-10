Wednesday night Albany armed robbery under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Wednesday night armed robbery at an Albany convenience store is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department.
The robbery happened at a Homerun Foods in the 3000 block of Gillionville Road.
The store clerk told police that an unknown male, wearing all black, with gloves and a T-shirt covering his face, entered the store with a gun. The suspect demanded money and the employee gave him some and then he ran out of the store.
APD said the incident was forwarded to investigations.
