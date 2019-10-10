Warming with very little rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Perfect fall conditions with abundant sunshine and highs low-mid 80s Thursday. Tonight seasonably cool low 60s give way to unseasonably warm mid-upper 80s Friday. High pressure keeps it quiet and dry.
For the weekend a weak cold front heads our way with increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain Saturday. Most remain dry until a strong cold front pushes in early next week. Isolated to scattered showers become likely Monday through Wednesday before the passes. Behind the boundary the coolest airmass of the season dives in SWGA. Lows drop into the 50s and highs into the 70s.
