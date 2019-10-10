Ward 6 candidate Leroy Smith wants to improve South Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three candidates said they have plans to better South Albany if elected into the city commission Ward 6 seat.
Leroy Smith said he’s running for the position to do just that.
Born and raised in the Good Life City, Leroy Smith is back and he’s looking to come out of retirement.
“I served in the military for 22 years. Retired, retired in the State of Texas. And after being out there for a while, I decided to move back to the city of Albany,” Smith said.
Smith is one of three candidates running for the Ward 6 commission seat that Tommie Postell left vacant.
“It’s kind of a ward that has been so much left in the dark,” said Smith.
When asked how he’d overcome the struggles plaguing South Albany, Smith said his campaign focuses around public service, infrastructure improvements and improving the city’s image.
“Well some 63 homes that were on septic tanks are now on city sewage,” Smith said.
An infrastructure project Smith initiated back in June of 2018 that is now almost complete. Homes in the Shadowlawn Drive area suffered septic flooding and other issues. Now, they’re on a city sewage line.
“The intersection of South Slappey and Oglethorpe, that intersection was very unsafe for pedestrians to cross Slappey,” mentioned Smith.
Smith said he helped coordinate another project to make an intersection safer for pedestrians.
“People that may get caught up in the traffic light, they can stand on that concrete median or safe zone until the traffic clears,” Smith said.
It may be his first time running for a political office, but Smith said he isn’t nervous about the new endeavor.
“Since I have a passion for serving, serving mankind, serving the community, I decided to get involved in local government,” explained Smith.
Smith is running against, Demetrius Young and John Hawthorne.
