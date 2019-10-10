Valdosta council to vote on vape, liquor store ban

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council held a meeting where they plan to vote on a six-month moratorium for liquor and vape store licenses.
On Wednesday, WALB heard from a liquor store owner who agreed with the idea.
WALB also spoke to a vape store employee who had a different opinion.
“It is going to be a stepping stone in order to kind of get rid of the licenses altogether," said Kayla Janes.
Janes works at South Georgia Vapor, a vape store, in Valdosta.
She said she was shocked to hear that the council may be planning a moratorium for vape and liquor stores.
“That gives us the opportunity to look at these ordinances for the next six months, not allowing any more to come into our community until we can look at where we’re gonna put them and how we’re going to negatively or positively affect our community," said Eric Howard, District 4 Valdosta Councilmember.
A decision Janes said will lead in the direction of just ridding the city of all four of its current vape shops.
“To get rid of a healthier option toward smoking is not a healthy way to go to me," said Janes.
Not a healthy way for the customers that said they try to help stop smoking cigarettes or for those who depend on the industry.
“People who are working, it’s our livelihood as well. At the end of it, they’re going to be losing a lot of money," said Janes.
Howard said that he’s unsure if it’ll even come down to them having to put a permanent ordinance in place.
“The state legislators are working on something now so it may not even be where we have to do anything but until then, we have to have something in place," said Howard.
Even if they do, Howard maintains that the package and vape stores currently in place won’t be affected.
“None of the ones that are in place now — no businesses are affected right now. This is future business is opening. So right now, we’re just gonna cap it at what we have," said Howard.
Howard said the discussion is only a result of requests they’ve received from the residents of the city.
Howard said that he expects that the council will make a decision Thursday. If the moratorium is approved, the ban will go into effect immediately.
