Tift Co. man arrested for trespassing and attempt to kidnap

TIFT, Co. (WALB) - A Tifton man is facing trespassing and intent to kidnap charges.
Christopher Baker was arrested Tuesday.
Baker has been charged with one count of criminal trespassing and two counts of criminal attempt with the intent to commit the offense of kidnapping.
This comes after the Tift County Sheriff’s Office got two reports of suspicious activity on Friday and Monday.
One of those happened on WB Park Road in Tift County.
Baker is being held in the Tift County Jail.
WALB is working to gather more information about Baker’s charges and we will provide updates as information comes in.
