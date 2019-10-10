Safe and Sound: AFD’s 24th annual fire safety program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a part of fire prevention week, the Albany Fire Department wanted to make sure children know what to do in an emergency at their 24th Annual Kid’s Fire Safety Program.
From cheerleaders to the band, superheroes, and supervillains, this event was all about engaging the crowd as well as giving them life-saving information of having a plan, and practicing it.
“One of the things that we want to do is to let everyone know that you have the ability to help yourself out. You don’t have to wait until the fire department comes you can know what to do through fire education and understand that you can be a hero in your own home,” said AFD Inspector, Marcus Glass.
Inspector Glass emphasized that this is one time a year they can talk to a large group of young children about fire safety with a fun and interactive show.
“I think they have a profound effect on their parents they demand their attention so they can help get the message out they can be the heroes we need them to be,” he said.
Takia Mckinney’s two sons were in attendance.
“Having the superheroes gets the kids’ attention more and it keeps them focused and its also a creative way to teach children in a fun and creative way," Mckinney said.
This year’s theme was “Not all heroes wear capes practice and plan your escape.”
“Being a hero is about being able to save whether it’s saving yourself or whether it’s saving someone else,” Glass said.
They pushed out specific messages like PASS (pull, aim, squeeze, sweep) with a fire extinguisher, having two ways out, plan your escape, smoke alarm checks, knowing your information when you call 911 and stop, drop, and roll.
