Pet of the Week, Oct. 7-11

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Junior!
He is a 1-year-old male German Shepherd mix.
He has been available at Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center for quite some time now and has been at the center longer than any of the other dogs.
He is a great size dog that will make for a good inside or outside dog. He is well mannered and very energetic. He loves to play and is good with other animals.
Junior is full of life and is looking for a forever home. He has already been neutered and her adoption fee is $160, which includes, rabies shot, microchip, and dewormed.
For more information on adoption, call (229) 299-4504.
