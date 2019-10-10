One girl’s petition for safer intersection gains hundreds of signatures

DECATUR CO., Ga. (WALB) - A family is petitioning for a stoplight at what they call a dangerous intersection.
Now 535 others have joined in their fight.
A senior in high school, Cassie Rowland, started the petition Monday night.
She wants to show the need for a stoplight or other traffic calming devices at the Highway 310 and 84 intersection in Brinson.
Rowland said many people get into wrecks here and many lives have been lost over the years.
Just this Monday, Rowland lost her aunt, Christine Whitaker.
“She had no reaction to being taken off the life support so she passed away that day," said Rowland.
Now people from all over South Georgia are asking something be done at the intersection.
People are even leaving comments about loved ones they've lost there, as well.
Rowland hopes to reach 750 signatures and send it to state representatives.
“Always been something at this intersection that’s happened, either somebody’s been hurt or they’ve been killed. There’s just so many people that’s been killed by this intersection and I know friends and family that have had family pass away, and I just wanted to do something about it," Rowland said.
Representatives with the Georgia Department of Transportation say they'll have to do a study at the intersection.
This is to measure traffic, wrecks, and more.
Georgia State Patrol troopers do tell us that their initial reports show the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.
WALB News 10 is still looking into the amount of wrecks that have happened there.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.