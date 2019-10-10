New voting machines unveiled in Decatur County

“Well, what I want the voter to know about security is that the ultimate security is gonna be in their hands. They’re gonna be looking at their ballot. They’re gonna be able to review, confirm their choices and they’re gonna be the one dropping it in a scanner and they’re gonna know their vote has been counted. They’re gonna know there’s a post-election audit so if somebody questions, ‘Well, we don’t have confidence in this computer or this scanner,’ say, ‘Look we’re gonna pull out the paper and we’re gonna audit the paper ballots,’” said Chris Harvey, the director of elections with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.