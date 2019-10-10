New voting machines unveiled in Decatur County

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia election officials got to try out the state’s new voting machines Wednesday.
It was a part of an open house in Bainbridge where county and state leaders unveiled the new machines to potential voters and county election officials.
They were also able to ask questions and use the new equipment.
Potential voters seemed to like using the new machines.
“I like it. I think it may help prevent voter fraud. If voter fraud even exists,” said one man at the event.
“It was a little quick,” said another man.
“I thought it was great. I loved the idea of a paper trail," said a woman at the event.
The registration is similar to before but after you cast your vote on a touch screen, a paper ballot is printed and you resubmit your paper ballot.
“Well, what I want the voter to know about security is that the ultimate security is gonna be in their hands. They’re gonna be looking at their ballot. They’re gonna be able to review, confirm their choices and they’re gonna be the one dropping it in a scanner and they’re gonna know their vote has been counted. They’re gonna know there’s a post-election audit so if somebody questions, ‘Well, we don’t have confidence in this computer or this scanner,’ say, ‘Look we’re gonna pull out the paper and we’re gonna audit the paper ballots,’” said Chris Harvey, the director of elections with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Harvey has confidence in the new machines but doesn’t believe any system is fool or fail-proof.
“And there’s a lot of human components that goes into voting and holding elections and that’s where we depend on the counties like Decatur County and the other pilot counties and the other 158 counties in the state to step forward, get familiar with this equipment, familiarize their voters and let everybody have a great experience,” said Harvey.
Decatur County is one of six counties getting to experience these voting machines first hand.
They are being called “pilot counties” for the new voting machines.
All Georgia counties will have the voting machines before next spring’s presidential preference primary, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.