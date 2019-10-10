Mayor Dorothy Hubbard shares plans for Albany if re-elected

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 sat down with Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard Wednesday.
She’s running against six other candidates looking to take the title of Albany Mayor.
There are a few main issues Mayor Hubbard said she hopes to be able to see through. These are infrastructure improvements, business growth, downtown revitalization and crime.
Seven candidates for Albany Mayor, a race unlike others before it. Before current Mayor Dorothy Hubbard gets ready for a unique election day, she reflected on the last eight years in office.
“You have to give back. As long as you’re living on this Earth, you have to pay your debt to society. And your debt to society, as far as I’m concerned, is serving others,” said Hubbard.
WALB News 10 asked a question that’s been on many minds: what’s being done to help the issue of crime.
“Crime is a major issue not only in Albany and the surrounding counties, it’s a problem in the State of Georgia,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard said a response to the crime has been the creation of The Safe Cities Coalition, a project aimed to use the community’s voice.
“They strategize and work together to come up with some strategies we could use in fighting crime in our city,” said Hubbard.
She said they’re also working with schools to fully staff the police department.
“We have seen pictures where there are cracks in pipes, there are things growing, weeds growing down in the pipes. That can’t happen,” Hubbard said.
Infrastructure is the next issue Hubbard said she’s working to address now and would continue if re-elected. An engineering firm has been hired to repair the sewer system. A project that Hubbard said will most likely take years to repair.
“Marine Base, MillerCoors, any of those industries, or Mars Chocolate, any of those industries that are hiring our people, we want to work with them,” said Hubbard.
Hubbard said she’s been able to keep major industries here the past eight years and plans to attract even more.
“And so I want to stay on to make sure we put those things in place to make them happen,” she said.
Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 14 and Election Day is Nov. 5.
