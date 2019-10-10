7 homes to be demolished in an E. Albany neighborhood

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seven dilapidated houses are set to be demolished in East Albany.
We are told the city of Albany now has money in the budget to take down these unsafe structures.
The houses are located on North Carroll Street and Mulberry Avenue.
WALB News 10 spoke with Judy Bowles, the CEO of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, who said these structures make a negative impact on these communities.
“It’s unsightly, it’s a health hazard, it’s inhabitable. They’re not just right here, but we’ve got a list of them and we’re attacking as many as we can and dealing with them as quickly as we can,” said Bowles.
Bowles said she hopes to see investors show interest in building on these properties for positive development in the area.
