4-H agent: Terrell Co. 4-H program imperative for students

TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia 4-H program is exposing the youth to opportunities in agriculture.
4-H is the largest youth development program in the state.
This week is National 4-H Week.
The agent for Terrell County 4-H said this program is imperative for students in their county.
“Unfortunately, we have a very big struggle with poverty in this county. That means a lot of our students don’t have the opportunities to travel and experience different things and see the world. Maybe not even the world, just the next county,” said 4-H Agent Margaret Halbrook.
Halbrook said students this weekend will be heading to the Georgia National Fair.
The students in Terrell 4-H focus on projects in STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
