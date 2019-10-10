4-H agent: Terrell Co. 4-H program imperative for students

By Marilyn Parker | October 10, 2019 at 12:31 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 12:31 AM

TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia 4-H program is exposing the youth to opportunities in agriculture.

4-H is the largest youth development program in the state.

This week is National 4-H Week.

The agent for Terrell County 4-H said this program is imperative for students in their county.

“Unfortunately, we have a very big struggle with poverty in this county. That means a lot of our students don’t have the opportunities to travel and experience different things and see the world. Maybe not even the world, just the next county,” said 4-H Agent Margaret Halbrook.

Margaret Halbrook is the Terrell County 4-H agent.
Halbrook said students this weekend will be heading to the Georgia National Fair.

The students in Terrell 4-H focus on projects in STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

