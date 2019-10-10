GDOT asking for public input on Statewide Strategic Transportation Plan

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Georgia is revamping how travelers get around the state.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is forming a Statewide Strategic Transportation Plan for the next 30 years, and they want the public’s input on it.
A survey has been created on GDOT’s website that asks what citizens think is working and what isn’t working about Georgia’s roadways, airports, ports and more.
GDOT hopes to make its recommendations in the spring.
A survey has been created on GDOT's website
