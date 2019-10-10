Fatal wreck reported near Albany intersection

Scene of fatal Albany wreck at Madison Street and Oglethorpe Boulevard (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | October 10, 2019 at 5:34 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 6:30 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fatal wreck has happened near the intersection of Oglethorpe Boulevard and Madison Street.

According to the Albany Police Department, a woman died in the accident.

Police said several cars were involved and they blocked the following intersections:

  • Davis Street and Oglethorpe Boulevard 
  • Oglethorpe Boulevard and Monroe Street 
  • Broad Avenue and Madison Street

Drivers are encouraged to avoid those areas until the wreck is cleared.

WALB has a reporter headed to the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

