Fatal wreck reported near Albany intersection

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fatal wreck has happened near the intersection of Oglethorpe Boulevard and Madison Street.
According to the Albany Police Department, a woman died in the accident.
Police said several cars were involved and they blocked the following intersections:
- Davis Street and Oglethorpe Boulevard
- Oglethorpe Boulevard and Monroe Street
- Broad Avenue and Madison Street
Drivers are encouraged to avoid those areas until the wreck is cleared.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
