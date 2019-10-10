Entrance to Americus to get a makeover

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The entrance to Americus off Highway 19 is set to receive a facelift beginning May 2020, according to Mayor Barry Blount.
Blount said the project is a part of the Transportation Enhancement Grant and has been in the works for around five years.
Among the improvements, the addition of tables, plants and a new walking trail to welcome visitors.
Blount is excited to see this enhancement in the city.
“It’s going to give our downtown entrance a little more pop and also provide our citizens with more walking trails with the sidewalk installation,” said Blount.
Blount said sidewalks will also be added along Highway 19 from Highway 280 to Davenport Street.
