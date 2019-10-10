Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘unique and possible’ arson involving tractor

CLIMAX, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible arson involving a tractor.
The incident happened on Harrison Road in Climax.
Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy said it’s too early to determine if the tractor was set on fire on purpose, but he did say it’s a unique case.
“Well, it’s fairly unique. We’re still collecting evidence and kinda waiting on the fire marshal to get involved in it,” said McCoy.
McCoy said the incident happened either Friday night or early Saturday morning.
If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 248-3044.
