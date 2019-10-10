Churches, volunteers work to restore damaged homes in Miller County

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday is the anniversary of a storm that changed the face of many Southwest Georgia communities.
For most of them, rebuilding and clean up is still going on.
The volunteers with the Colquitt-Miller Disaster Relief group are working to restore the lives of many families in their county.
While there is still a long way to go, we are told they believe this is what they are called to do.
From the outside of Colquitt United Methodist Church, all is well.
“When you walk in on the inside, it’s a different story,” said Scott Stanfill, the church’s pastor.
It’s not the only story coming from inside the church’s walls.
Stanfill shed some light on the damage Hurricane Michael did to the church.
“The wind gusts up to about 150 miles per hour took off the majority of our shingles causing a lot of water, a significant amount of water to come into the building,” Stanfill explained.
No work has been done to the church since December.
Instead, churches like his and the First Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Cooper have been working on getting people back in their homes.
“We developed a casework system and began to case by case figure out what we needed to do to help those people get back in their homes,” said Cooper.
As of Wednesday, 15 homes have been rebuilt, four homes are in the works and three displaced families are back in their homes.
“There’s still more work to be done, there’s still more homes that need repair,” said Cooper.
Damage done to those homes is similar to what Stanfill said he saw in his church.
“As soon as I opened the door I was met with multiple ceiling tiles, insulation on the floor, lots of standing water throughout the main hallway,” said Stanfill.
Stanfill’s congregation has been at First Baptist Church.
Even with the damage done to his church, Stanfill said there’s a bigger picture.
“Be served but to serve, and that’s what we are here to do as churches, together as a community, together to serve our brothers and sisters when they are in need,” said Stanfill.
If you would like to contribute to the efforts of this group, you can make checks payable to the Miller Arts Council.
Thursday night, the group is hosting a community-wide worship service at First Baptist.
A free meal is planned for 6 p.m. and the service will start at 7 p.m.
