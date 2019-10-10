‘Baby Stormy’ celebrates first birthday

By WALB News Team | October 10, 2019 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 11:16 AM

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday marks “Baby Stormy’s” first birthday.

She was born at just 27 weeks, during Hurricane Michael, one year ago in Early County.

Doctors said she was not even two pounds when she was born prematurely.

They said her mom, Kanesha Stovall, walked more than a mile from her house trying to get to the hospital.

But the hospital in Early County doesn’t have a NICU or a nursery. So, Phoebe’s NICU team in Albany decided to send staff to get her.

Because of the hurricane, they reached some obstacles.

Some of those team members walked about two miles and cut trees to get to Baby Stormy and save her life.

“I walked around the corner and saw a baby that was this long and it made it all worth while,” Cory Hall, a diesel tech for South Georgia EMS, said.

“The best feeling to me was when I walked into that ER and saw a little tiny baby laying up on her momma’s chest with her eyes open sucking on her finger," Margaret Funk, a registered nurse, said. "That was just amazing.”

Stormy is now happy and healthy.

