Americus renews efforts to fight blight

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus will start enforcing its blight tax in the first part of 2020, according to Mayor Barry Blount.
Blount said they passed the tax a couple of years ago and have not enforced it.
There are several uninhabitable buildings, Blount pointed out, within city limits.
The tax is there to encourage owners to either rebuild or tear down the properties.
“We hope that with that incentive, you know, property owners will do something with these properties that are dilapidated, rundown. And we’ll make our neighborhoods more beautiful to the residents that live there,” said Blount.
Blount said the city has a land bank that can acquire some of the properties as well.
The mayor said he’s hopeful these efforts can improve the city’s appearance in a short amount of time.
Owners who are not compliant have already been notified.
