Warming and staying dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Still warm but cooler than yesterday. Wednesday’s highs topped low to upper 80s. We’ve got a few morning with seasonably cool low 60s before mid-upper 60s return. Afternoons warm quickly mid 80s to upper 80s low 90s into early next week.
Not much rain in sight until the middle of next week. A weak front slides through over the weekend with only a stray shower or two. Then finally a stronger cold front pushes in with scattered showers Wednesday followed by the coolest air mass of the season by next weekend.
