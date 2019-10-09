Valdosta City Council considers possible liquor, vape store bans

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council is planning to consider an embargo on licenses for retail package stores and vaping establishments.
This is what the people of Valdosta have been asking for, City Councilmember Eric Howard told WALB.
Officials said they are reviewing alcohol and vape licensing laws to ensure that they properly serve the public.
Howard, who represents District 4, said this would ban the issuing of alcohol licenses for the next six months.
”Until we can look at where we’re going to put them and how they’re going to negatively or positively affect our community. I don’t see it being a negative thing. I think the more you look at it, the neighborhoods that they impact are areas where we could find other things to go there. I mean, there are people in these communities that do more than drink," said Howard.
Howard said that none of the 14 liquor stores or four vape businesses will be affected by this.
He said that he would like to eventually get the alcohol stores down to 10 in the city, whereas he thinks the state legislatures may address the vape stores.
WALB spoke to man who currently runs an alcohol store and he said he couldn’t agree more with this idea.
Thomas Fazekas said that he thinks it actually should have been done years ago.
“We don’t need that many. Eventually somebody’s going to start closing down because there’s too many liquor stores or, or somebody’s gonna start doing stuff illegally to keep their doors open," said Fazekas.
Fazekas said that he also questions where some of the liquor stores in town are opening.
The owners said that they should limit these businesses to commercial areas, as opposed to residential areas.
He also specifically questions if some of these stores should be allowed to open near churches as they have in the past.
The city council is expected to discuss and vote on this consideration Wednesday night. If approved, the store ban will go into effect immediately.
