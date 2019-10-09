Valdosta City Council to consider additional fire gear purchase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Council is considering spending more than $50,000 on more firefighting gear.
City leaders said firefighters in other areas often have one set of gear they wear to respond to fires.
The problem they run into is while the gear is typically being cleaned of smoke residue and other contaminants, they risk their health to put on unclean gear for another call.
Thomas Fazekas, a Valdosta resident, said he agrees spending this money to protect their health is the least that can be done.
“Oh, in that aspect, I firmly believe that they need to be compensated for what they do. They’re taking a risk that none of us want to do. Who’s going jump in a burning building," Fazekas said.
Officials said this would just be the beginning of getting two sets of the fire gear.
The request is set to be discussed at a Valdosta City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
