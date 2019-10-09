Trial begins for man accused in 2018 Albany murder case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for the man accused of killing a delivery driver in Albany in 2018 began on Tuesday.
This comes one day after we learned one of the men charged in the case entered into a plea deal.
Cousins Demond and Dontavious Wingfield were both charged in the July 2018 death of Che’valier Kenyatta Paul.
Demond entered a plea deal for an aggravated assault charge. He is testifying as a witness in the case.
Demond’s agreement got rid of the malice murder and felony murder charges he initially faced. He will now only serve 10 years in prison if he takes the stand.
Dontavious is facing seven charges in the case including felony murder and multiple counts of burglary and aggravated assault.
On Tuesday, multiple witnesses testified.
Prosecutors brought in five witnesses and two of them recalled their last moments with Paul.
Prosecutors said Paul came from Alabama to deliver glass to Albany Auto Glass. That’s when they believe Dontavious shot and killed Paul while delivering a piece of windshield glass to the home of a business owner.
Paul was shot around 5 a.m. on July 11 of last year.
Prosecutors said Paul was delivering a piece of windshield glass for PGW.
Attorneys said Paul wasn’t supposed to be on that route, as he typically delivers elsewhere.
The owner of Albany Auto Glass, Larry Robinson, said normally he does business with another driver and Paul was a newer driver. He said the delivery is usually made at this time.
Robinson also said his home had about $30,000 worth of products outside since he ran his business from his home. He said this time, he heard two gunshots and then called the victim.
Robinson then said Paul didn’t pick up and that’s when he knew he had been shot.
“And I went outside and walked over and found him sitting in the van. It’s just a nightmare,” said Robinson.
Robinson appeared very shaken and said that since then, he has moved from the area.
Paul’s aunt said she saw him the Sunday before he was killed and he was in good spirits as he was set to get married three days after he was murdered.
“Yes, he had a smile on his face because he was about to get married on the 14,” said Glenda, Paul’s aunt.
More evidence will be presented Wednesday.
The trial is set to start at 9 a.m.
