Tift Regional Foundation donates ‘life-saving tool’ to Turner Co. EMS

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - One Turner County EMS official called a new tool that can communicate with doctors in minutes while en route to the hospital a lifesaver.
“The huge advantage of having Lifepak 15s, we have the ability to do a 12 lead EKG just like they do in the ER,” said Turner County EMS Director Robby Royal.
Royal has served Turner County since 2012. He said the new Lifepak 15s will help with the wait time for cardiac patients.
“That cardiac muscle is what’s most important when someone is having a heart attack and by going straight to the cath, there is no telling how many lives we can save with these machines,” Royal said.
Mandy Brooks, the executive director for the Tift Regional Foundation, said this was a great need for the county.
“There is a big need, especially in rural communities, they don’t have a hospital here locally, they only have a 30 mintue travel time to Tifton,” Brooks said.
Royal said sending medical information to the hospital upon arrival has saved dozens of lives.
“We click a couple of buttons here and it sends it directly to the ER physician. So we know we got somebody having a major heart attack and needs to go straight to the cath lab and the doctors are able to see that also,” explained Royal.
Royal explained the first time he used the new tool on a patient.
“The very first call we ran with that cardiac monitor, and he fell out dead. We were fortunate enough to get him back and he went straight to the cath lab once we revived him in Tifton. He is out walking around today traveling like he always did,” Royal explained. “For us to save a life, that’s what we are here for, that’s what gives me chills. That just went up my spine talking and thinking about it.”
The Tift Regional Foundation believes the Lifepaks will help assist many cardiac patients in the future.
