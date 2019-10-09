Third murder suspect identified in Valdosta homicide; VPD looking for him

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A third murder suspect in a Valdosta homicide has been identified and police need help to find him.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Richard Lindell Wolfe, 25, for felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The warrants stem from the Sept. 23 shooting where Ahmad Fredrick, 18, was killed.
The Valdosta Police Department said Wolfe’s whereabouts are not known.
Wolfe is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts or come in contact with him, is asked to call 911 immediately or (229) 293-3145.
