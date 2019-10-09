Player of the Week: Caleb McDowell

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Honestly South Georgia, it’s hard to pick just one player who stood out above the rest.
But this week, one player did everything he could to stand out.
So here’s our week 7 player of the week.
This week’s Player of the Week comes from Lee County.
As Caleb McDowell, was a force in the Trojans match-up against Thomson.
He had a 60 yard touchdown run.
A 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
And a 40 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
McDowell credits his teammates, and knows it’ll take a team effort to win more.
“I feel like it was just a team contribution," said McDowell. "The team really came together and we clicked like no other all season. It was just a great game. Play Lee County football. Playing the Trojan way. Just having the mindset to come out and be a dog.”
The Trojans have a bye week this week.
But then they host Northside Warner Robbins the 18th.
