Play of the Week: Kyle Toole to Chauncey Magwood for the one-handed grab

With 65% of the votes, Chauncey Magwood’s one-handed grab for the touchdown is our Play of the Week

Chauncey Magwood's one-handed catch (Source: WALB)
By John Barron | October 8, 2019 at 10:22 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 10:22 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The votes are in, and you guys made it very clear who deserved this weeks bragging rights.

So here’s our Week 7, Play of the Week.

This weeks winner comes from Lee County’s match-up against Thomson.

This could quite possibly be the play of the year.

Toole, tosses it up to the corner, and Chauncey Magwood makes the one-handed catch.

And brings it down for the touchdown.

