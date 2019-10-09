New Moultrie police chief named

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a new top cop in Moultrie.
Sean Ladson was named the new Moultrie police chief.
Ladson was serving as police chief since Frank Lang, the former police chief, retired.
A Colquitt County native, Ladson began his law enforcement career in 2002 at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue to build upon the successes the Moultrie Police Department has had in the past two years,” Ladson said. “I have an open-door policy, and any citizen can come to talk to me or call me. I promise to continue to strive to make the Moultrie Police Department a police department known around the state for integrity, service, and justice.”
