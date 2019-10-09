Man killed in September Mitchell Co. chase identified

MITCHELL CO, Ga. (WALB) - The person killed in a high-speed chase on Sept. 4 on State Route 65 in Mitchell County has been identified by authorities, according to Coroner Steddrick Thomas.
The victim was identified as Scott Brown Jr., 24, of Blakely. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified him Monday and informed the coroner.
Brown died from blunt force trauma in the vehicle, according to Thomas.
The crash happened Wednesday around Mile Marker 6 on State Route 65, according to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The sheriff’s office initiated the chase when the car was clocked at 84 mph. Speeds would eventually reach over 100 mph, the incident report stated.
Mitchell County 911 notified Camilla Police Units, which were on U.S. 19 in the area of the Equity Group. The chase went on for several miles toward Pelham.
The report stated that near Pelham, the fleeing vehicle had hit a deer near Highway 65, and then ran off the road and struck a tree and caught fire.
