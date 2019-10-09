Law enforcement looking for wanted Decatur Co. man

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement is looking for a man wanted on a number of charges out of Decatur County.
Terrance Bernard Weston is wanted for aggravated assault, cruelty to children. theft by taking and terroristic threats and acts and fled from officers, according to officials.
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office received information that he may be coming into the county.
The sheriff’s office said “all efforts were exhausted” but Weston was not found in Grady County.
WALB has reached out to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office said Weston is considered to be dangerous and if anyone sees the suspect, they’re asked to call 911.
